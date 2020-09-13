Bangladesh, India maintain smoother, warmer ties: Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said the Bangladesh-India friendly relations are now smoother, warmer and more futuristic than any time in the past, reports BSS.

“With her diplomatic efficiency, prime minister Sheikh Hasina has built a relation of trust between the two neighboring countries to cooperate with each other to take ahead the mutual development,” he said.

Quader, also Awami League general secretary, was addressing a review meeting on the progress of the under-implementation projects in Bangladesh under the Indian Lines of Credit.

He joined it through videoconferencing from his official residence on parliament premises here.

Outgoing high commissioner of India to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das, road transport and highways division secretary Md Nazrul Islam and concerned officials joined it virtually.