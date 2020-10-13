Bangladesh, India relation deep, multidimensional: Info minister

Information minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said the relation between Bangladesh and India is deep, multidimensional and written in letters of blood.
“Relation between Bangladesh and India is genuine and incomparable ... this relationship cannot be compared with any other ties,” he told newsmen at his office at Secretariat in the capital.
Earlier, newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami paid a courtesy call on him at his office.
Information secretary Kamrun Nahar and senior officials of the ministry were present in the meeting.
Hasan said the relation of the two countries is written in blood letters as the Indian soldiers gave blood during the War of Liberation of Bangladesh.
“The Indian government gave shelters to 10 million people of Bangladesh during the Liberation War. The history will be written till the existence of Bangladesh,” he added.
The minister said discussions were also held over taking steps to telecast Bangladeshi private TV channels all over India though the TV channels have been shown in Tripura and Meghalaya
The meeting discussed on planning to complete the film on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s life directed by Shyam Benegal within Mujib Year and making the joint venture documentary on the Liberation War under the supervision of Bangladeshi director and Indian assistant director, he said.
He said discussions were also held over properly using Chattogram Port and Mongla Port for benefit of the two countries.
Besides, he said, discussions were held about the visit of journalists between the two countries, especially the exchange of training for women journalists and infrastructure development in the media sector and exchanging films.
Doraiswami said his aim is to take the relation of the two countries ahead.