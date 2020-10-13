Bangladesh, India relation deep, multidimensional: Info minister

Information minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said the relation between Bangladesh and India is deep, multidimensional and written in letters of blood.

“Relation between Bangladesh and India is genuine and incomparable ... this relationship cannot be compared with any other ties,” he told newsmen at his office at Secretariat in the capital.

Earlier, newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

Information secretary Kamrun Nahar and senior officials of the ministry were present in the meeting.