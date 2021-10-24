Bangladesh-India relation deeper than any strategic partnership: Shringla

Shringla, the former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh made the remarks at the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Conclave: 2021 on “Humanitarian, Political and Diplomatic Facets of the 1971 War” on Saturday.

He said the spirit of friendship, understanding and mutual respect engendered during the liberation of Bangladesh continues to permeate different aspects of this relationship.

India and Bangladesh share a ‘Sonali Adhyay’ (golden era) under the visionary leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi and prime minister Sheikh Hasina for bringing stability and prosperity to people on both sides of the border, he added.

“Realising the full potential of this partnership would require the continued convergence of strategic, economic and political outlook on both sides as was the case fifty years ago,” he added.