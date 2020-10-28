Bangladesh-India air connectivity restored after 7 months

The US-Bangladesh airlines also operated Dhaka-Chennai-Dhaka flight at 10:30am today while the national flag carrier Biman will resume its India operation through its New Delhi flight from tomorrow.

Apart from Delhi route, Biman Bangladesh Airlines will resume its flight to Kolkata and Chennai from 1 and 15 November respectively, a press release of the airlines said earlier.

The US-Bangla Airlines will operate flight to Kolkata for six days a week except Monday and to Chennai for four days a week on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, airlines spokesperson said.

The Novoair, another local carrier, has taken preparation to reopen its Kolkata flight but the resumption date is yet to be decided, said the airlines official.

Under the air bubble mechanism, air connectivity was restored between only Bangladesh and India where no third country will be involved that means the airlines will not take any transit passengers.