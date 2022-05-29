Bangladesh-India train connectivity resumes after 2 years

The Mitali Express Service between Dhaka and New Jalpaiguri will be launched on 1 June from New Jalpaiguri after a virtual launch by the Railway Ministers of Bangladesh and India.
UNB Benapole correspondent reports, Bandhan Express train with 19 passengers on board left for India around 7:45 am and reached Benapole around 9:45 am, said Benapole Rail Station Manager Saiduzzaman.
Bandhan Express train leave for Kolkata twice in a week-Thursday and Sunday- from Khulna, he said.
The train service was launched on 16 November, 2017. Passengers have to pay Tk 1500 for per AC cabin seat while Tk 1000 for chair coach with Tk 500 additional travel tax.