Bangladesh-India train connectivity resumes after 2 years

After a long break due to Covid-19, cross-border Bandhan Express train service between Khulna and Kolkata resumed on Sunday, with the train being flagged off from Kolkata.

Resumption of this critical cross-border service will greatly ease passengers’ movement, Indian High Commission in Dhaka tweeted.

After nearly two years of suspension due to Covid-19, Maitri Express train service between Dhaka and Kolkata resumed on Sunday with the train being flagged off from Dhaka Cantonment station, it added.