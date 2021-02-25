Bangladesh, Japan to develop strategic ties

The foreign secretary said they are unable to plan properly due to COVID-19 situation but the two countries will take many programmes in hand including visits of two prime ministers in 2022.

“…in 2022, a new chapter will be opened in our relations with the establishment of strategic relations and a boost in trade and investment cooperation,” he said.

The foreign secretary said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman paid an official visit to Japan from 18 to 24 October 1973 at the invitation of the Japanese government that cemented relations between the two countries.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina paid an official visit to Japan in 2014 and there was a subsequent visit by then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

During the visits, the Foreign Secretary said, the two leaders termed the relations a “comprehensive” one with broader economic and investment ties.

BIG-B and Bangladesh

The two sides discussed the regional issues and the Initiative of BIG-B (The Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt), Masud Momen said.

He said the Japanese side discussed the issue of ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’ and development in the whole region.

Japan says it will have stronger cooperation with Bangladesh, especially for enhancing regional stability and connectivity in the region, as the development of Bangladesh contributes to the stability of the Indo Pacific region.

“Bangladesh is achieving a higher rate of economic growth. We’ll further promote comprehensive partnership with Bangladesh,” Senior Regional Coordinator at Southwest Asia Division of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hitomi Sato told UNB.

Bangladesh and Japan are currently focusing more on infrastructure development and business partnership under “BIG-B” initiative.

The two countries have deepened friendship and partnership in a number of areas including Matarbari deep sea-port, Dhaka Metro and Terminal 3 of the international airport in Dhaka.