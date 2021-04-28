Bangladesh keen to work with China for research, production of Covid vaccine: President

Emphasising strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic, President Abdul Hamid said that Bangladesh is keen to work together with China in this regard and take joint initiative in research and production of Covid-19 vaccine.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe at Bangabhaban on Tuesday.

China is also keen to extend comprehensive cooperation to Bangladesh in the fight against the virus, said the Chinese minister, President Hamid’s press secretary Joynal Abedin told news agency UNB after the meeting.