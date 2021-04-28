Bangladesh keen to work with China for research, production of Covid vaccine: President

Emphasising strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic, President Abdul Hamid said that Bangladesh is keen to work together with China in this regard and take joint initiative in research and production of Covid-19 vaccine.
He made the remarks during a meeting with Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe at Bangabhaban on Tuesday.
China is also keen to extend comprehensive cooperation to Bangladesh in the fight against the virus, said the Chinese minister, President Hamid’s press secretary Joynal Abedin told news agency UNB after the meeting.
Welcoming the Chinese Defence Minister, the President said China is one of the most important development partners of Bangladesh. China’s relationship with Bangladesh is gradually expanding in various fields, including trade and investment. Chinese investment in various sectors, including infrastructure and communication, is playing an important role in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.
The President thanked his Chinese counterpart on behalf of himself and the people of Bangladesh for providing the video message on the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Independence.
President Hamid said China has very good relations with Myanmar. By exploiting this relationship, China can play an important role in repatriating the forcibly displaced Rohingyas.
He hoped that China would take effective steps in this regard.
Referring to the defence relations between Bangladesh and China, the President hoped that these relations would be further strengthened in the days to come.
The President congratulated the President and people of China on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.
The Chinese Defence Minister said that military cooperation between China and Bangladesh is gradually increasing. China will continue its strategic cooperation in the development of Bangladesh’s armed forces.
Besides, China is also working to solve the Rohingya problem, the visiting minister said.
Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Waqar-Uz-Zaman, Secretary to the President’s Office Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (attached) Wahidul Islam Khan were present on the occasion.