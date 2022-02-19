Bangladesh logs 2,150 Covid cases, 13 deaths in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 8.71 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 14.65 per cent.
The health directorate Saturday said a total of 7,478 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,745,332.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, seven were male and six female.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, five were in Dhaka division, four in Chattogram and one each in Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal and Rangpur.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.