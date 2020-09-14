Bangladesh sees lowest COVID-19 deaths in 43 days

Bangladesh reported 26 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 1,812 new cases in the last 24 hours, said a press release sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday.

This is the lowest number of single day deaths in last 43 days. 22 people died on on 2 August.

According to the DGHS press statement, the number of COVID-19 cases was detected after testing 14,216 samples.