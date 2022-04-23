Bangladesh logs 26 new Covid cases, no death

Bangladesh logged 26 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning taking the total caseload to 1,952,532, reports UNB.

As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,127 as no death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily positivity rate rose slightly to 0.55 per cent from Friday's 0.54 per cent after testing 4,708 samples during the period.

On Friday, the number of infections was lower as 21 new cases were reported with zero death. Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.

The recovery rate rose to 96.96 per cent with the recovery of 315 more patients during the 24-hour period.