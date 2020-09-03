Bangladesh logs 32 more virus deaths, 2158 new cases in 24hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
File PhotoUNB

Thirty two more patients died of coronavirus and 2,158 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Thursday.

As many as 4,383 people have died of coronavirus while 319,686 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.

A total of 14,422 samples were tested. Of them, 2,158 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.

Some 2,964 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 213,980.

A total of 1,592,038 samples have been tested so far.


Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.

