Bangladesh logs 35 more virus deaths, 1950 new cases in 24 hrs

Thirty five more patients died of coronavirus and 1,950 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Tuesdday.
As many as 4,316 people have died of coronavirus while 314,946 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
A total of 12,209 samples were tested. Of them, 1,950 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.
Some 3,290 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 20,8177.
A total of 1,562, 412 samples have been tested so far.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.