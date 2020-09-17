Bangladesh logs 36 virus deaths, 1593 new cases in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
A health worker collects a swab of a man during a coronavirus test in the Mugda Medical College and Hospital as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2 July 2020
A health worker collects a swab of a man during a coronavirus test in the Mugda Medical College and Hospital as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2 July 2020
Thirty six more patients died of coronavirus and 1,593 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Wednesday.

As many as 4,859 people have died of coronavirus while 344,264 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.

A total of 13,673 samples were tested. Of them, 1,593 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.

Some 2,443 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 250,412.

A total of 1,783,779 samples have been tested so far.

Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.

