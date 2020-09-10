Bangladesh logs 41 more virus deaths, 1892 new cases in 24 hrs

Forty one more patients died of coronavirus and 1892 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Thursday.
As many as 4,634 people have died of coronavirus while 332,970 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
A total of 15,559 samples were tested. Of them, 1892 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.
Some 2,746 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 233,550.
A total of 1690011 samples have been tested so far.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.