Bangladesh logs 48 Covid cases in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,951,995 on Friday as 48 more cases were reported, after testing 6,238 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During the period, no patient died of Covid-19. As of Friday, the death toll has stood at 29,123, according to the press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 0.77 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 14.06 per cent.

The health directorate Friday said a total of 660 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 1,887,323.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March in 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

