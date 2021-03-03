Bangladesh logs 5 virus deaths, 614 new cases in 24 hrs

Five more patients died of coronavirus and 614 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a handout made the disclosure on Wednesday.
As many as 8,428 people have died of coronavirus while 547,930 people have been infected so far.
A total of 16,458 samples were tested. Of them, 614 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.
Some 936 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 499,627.
A total of 4,089,336 samples have been tested so far.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.