Bangladesh logs 51 Covid deaths, 1,901 cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 1,536,341 as 1,901 more cases were reported, after testing 28,615 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 51 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 27,058, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday.