Bangladesh logs 51 Covid deaths, 1,901 cases in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 6.64 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 16.46 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 3,873 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,490,541.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 97.02 per cent while the rate of death is 1.76 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 32 were male and 19 female. Of the total deaths so far, 17,436 were male (64.44 per cent) and 9,622 female (35.56 per cent).
Among the 51 patients who died in the last 24 hours, 44 breathed their last at different government hospitals, seven in private hospitals and no one was brought dead to a hospital or died at home.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 20 were in Dhaka division, 11 in Chattogram, four in Rajshahi, five in Khulna, three in Barishal, five in Sylhet and three in Mymensingh division.
Among the patients who died in Bangladesh so far, 11,767 were in Dhaka, 5,479 in Chattogram, 2,001 in Rajshahi, 3,510 in Khulna, 925 in Barishal, 1,223 in Sylhet, 1,333 in Rangpur, and 820 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 28,544 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Wednesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 9,332,460.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.