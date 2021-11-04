Bangladesh logs 7 Covid-19 deaths, 247 more cases

The fresh cases were detected after testing 18,690 samples, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Four of the deceased were men and three were women.
With the fresh numbers, the Covid-19 fatalities reached 27,887 while the caseload climbed to 1,570,485, according to the DGHS.
Also, the recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.7 per cent with the recovery of 227 more patients during the period.
So far, 30,208,700 people have fully been vaccinated in the country while 43,101,199 received the first dose as of Wednesday, according to the DGHS.
Meanwhile, the campaign to vaccinate the school students of the 12-17 age group began in Dhaka on Monday.
The vaccination campaign will be conducted at eight centres in the capital although it was scheduled to begin at 12 centres in the city. Other centres did not get approval due to lack of adequate facilities.