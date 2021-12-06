Bangladesh

Covid-19

Bangladesh logs four deaths, 277 cases in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh has reported four more deaths from Covid-19 in last 24 hours as of Monday morning taking the tally to 28,005.

During the period, 277 people contracted coronavirus taking the number of total infection to 1,577,720, according to a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country reported 1.44 per cent Covid-19 positive cases as 19,237 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The health directorate said a total of 326 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,542,600.

Of the deaths in last 24 hours, two are female and two male. Of them, two died in Dhaka and one each in Mymensingh and Rajshahi.

Bangladesh detected the first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded the first death in the disease on 18 March that year.

