Bangladesh logs highest 343 dengue cases in 24 hrs

Among the new patients, 286 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 57 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS, reports UNB.
Some 1,281 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Tuesday morning. Of them, 1,133 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 148 were listed from outside Dhaka.
The death toll from dengue stands at 52 this year. Among the deceased, 48 were in Dhaka city alone, two in Chattogram division, one in Khulna and one in Rajshahi.
Some 12,434 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January. So far, 11,101 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, said the DGHS.