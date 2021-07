The country has recorded 220 deaths from coronavirus on Monday with the highest-ever 13,768 cases, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

With this, the number of Covid-19 deaths rose to 16,639. Earlier, the highest single-day death was reported on Sunday as 230 people died on that day. With the new cases, the number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 10,34,957.