Bangladesh logs nine Covid deaths, 275 cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases, according to the DGHS, rose to 1,567,692 as 275 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am decreased to 1.49 per cent from yesterday’s 1.85 per cent.
The health directorate said a total of 386 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,531,327.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, three were male and six female. Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, six were in Dhaka, two in Chattogram and one in Sylhet.