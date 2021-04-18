Bangladesh logs over 100 Covid-19 deaths for 3rd consecutive day

Bangladesh on Sunday reported 102 Covid-19 deaths, the highest number in a single day, raising the total deaths in the country to 10,385.

With this, the country has seen over a hundred Covid-19 deaths for the 3rd consecutive day.

The number of detected coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, rose to 718,950 as 3,698 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).