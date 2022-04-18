Bangladesh logs two Covid deaths, 36 cases in 24 hrs

During the period, two more people died of Covid-19, taking the total tally to 29,126, according to the press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 0.67 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Monday stands at 14.01 per cent.
The health directorate Monday said a total of 355 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 1,891,197.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March in 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.