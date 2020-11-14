Bangladesh maintains friendship with all: FM

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday reiterated that Bangladesh maintains friendship with all and does not believe in quarrels with neighbours, reports UNB.

"Our foreign policy is very clear which was given by our Father of the Nation (Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) - friendship to all, malice to none," he said, citing how peacefully Bangladesh resolved issues with India through dialogue.

Momen said it is not the headache of Bangladesh who are in quarrels. "It's their headache."

The foreign minister made the remarks when his attention was drawn to tensions between India and Pakistan during an interaction with the media at Circuit House in Natore.