Bangladesh, Myanmar, China tripartite talks on 19 Jan

Bangladesh, Myanmar and China will hold a tripartite meeting on Rohingya repatriation in Dhaka on 19 January as Dhaka finds their repatriation to Myanmar as only solution to the crisis, reports UNB.

"We hope it would be a fruitful meeting," foreign minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters on Wednesday about the tripartite talks.

He said the meeting will be held at secretary level while such tripartite meeting was last held on 20 January last year.

The foreign minister said Bangladesh has handed over a list of 840,000 Rohingyas to Myanmar for verification.