Bangladesh needs to vaccinate 600,000 people daily: IMF

Bangladesh needs to inoculate 0.36 per cent of its population, or 600,000 persons, everyday to bring 40 per cent of the total population under Covid-19 vaccination by December, according to World Economic Outlook Update by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The update was released on Tuesday, setting a goal of vaccinating at least 40 per cent of the population in every country by the end of 2021.

Although Bangladesh launched mass vaccination in February, it was halted for days midway as the supply of Covid vaccines snapped. The country will facilitate mass vaccination at union (grassroots) level from 7 August.