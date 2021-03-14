Bangladesh-Nepal relations: Connectivity and business

Nepal is eager to gear up business and connectivity through railway, road and air communication with Bangladesh. Moreover, the Himalayan state is looking forward to explore the tourism and energy sectors as well as other bilateral trading.

Diplomats of Bangladesh and Nepal have said that the issues would be discussed in the upcoming summit meeting of Bangladesh president Abdul Hamid and his Nepalese counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Themed with ‘Mujib Chirantan’, the government is going to organise a 10-day programme from 17 March to mark the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The elaborate programme will be attended by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, Nepalese president Bidya Devi Bhandari, Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Bhutanese prime minister Lotay Tshering.

Nepalese president Bidya Bhandari is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on 22 March. The next day she would attend at a thematic programme titled ‘Banglar Maati Aamar Maati’.

Nepalese ambassador to Dhaka Banshidhar Mishra recently told Prothom Alo that the president of Nepal would discuss various bilateral issues including business and connectivity during her Dhaka visit.

“The visit will strengthen bilateral relations while bringing it to a new height,” Banshidhar said.