Bangladesh overtakes Pakistan in COVID-19 cases

Over the past 24 hours, while the number of sample tests at detected cases of coronavirus in the country decreased, the number of death increased. In the 24 hours, 2,265 people were found to be positive, and 46 patients in this span of time.
This brought the total number of detected novel coronavirus cases up to 292,625. With this total, Bangladesh now overtakes Pakistan in the number of persons detected with coronavirus. Till Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan was 292,174.
These figures were presented in a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday. It was said that the total deaths in the country due to coronavirus stood at 3,907. Of those who died in the last 24 hours, 36 were male and 10 female. Also, 2,952 recovered in the past 24 hours.