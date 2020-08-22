Bangladesh overtakes Pakistan in COVID-19 cases

Over the past 24 hours, while the number of sample tests at detected cases of coronavirus in the country decreased, the number of death increased. In the 24 hours, 2,265 people were found to be positive, and 46 patients in this span of time.

This brought the total number of detected novel coronavirus cases up to 292,625. With this total, Bangladesh now overtakes Pakistan in the number of persons detected with coronavirus. Till Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan was 292,174.