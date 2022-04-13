Bangladesh, Palau keen to strengthen bilateral ties

Abdul Momen urged the Palau president to extend the necessary assistance so that Bangladesh can utilise the island nation’s experience in the advancement of Bangladesh's blue economy.
The Bangladesh foreign minister is now in Koror city of Palau to attend the conference at the invitation of US president's special envoy John Kerry.
During the meeting, Abdul Momen informed the Palau president about the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, the birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, various socioeconomic achievements of Bangladesh, and successes in combating Covid-19.
The foreign minister also urged Palau to import pharmaceuticals and readymade garments from Bangladesh and proposed to work in collaboration for development of tourism.
The Palau president also expressed interest to import pharmaceuticals and recruit physicians from Bangladesh.
He also lauded the outstanding performance of Bangladesh’s garment sector and expressed satisfaction over the contribution of Bangladeshi community living in the island country.