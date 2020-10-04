Bangladesh PM wishes early recovery of Trump, Melania from COVID-19

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today (Sunday) wished early recovery of US president Donald J Trump and his wife Melania Trump from the COVID-19, reports BSS.

PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim said the prime minister wished their early recovery from the COVID-19 as she wrote a letter to the US president in this regard.

“I am saddened to have learned that you have, unfortunately, contracted the COVID-19 novel coronavirus and began your treatment at a hospital,” the premier said in the letter.