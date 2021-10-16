Bangladesh produces more food even amid pandemic

The trend of increasing food production in Bangladesh continued even during the Covid-19 pandemic, agriculture minister Abdur Razzak said on Friday.

He was addressing a press briefing at the auditorium of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) at Farmgate in Dhaka on the occasion of World Food Day 2021, reports UNB.

In the fiscal 2020-21, the production of boro crop has been over 20 million (2 crore) tonnes, which is an all-time high, the minister said.