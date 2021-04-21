Bangladesh raises concern over UK's travel 'red list'

Bangladesh high commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem has briefed the UK's all-party parliamentary group (APPG) about the inconveniences caused by the country's travel ban that has put Bangladesh among the nations on its "red list."



She said the decision would seriously hurt the bilateral trade in the apparel, food and beverage sectors and also emergency medical treatments, reports UNB.

On 2 April, the UK said it would put Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and the Philippines on its travel "red list," banning entry to people arriving from those countries unless they are Britons or Irish.