Bangladesh ranks 6th largest migrant sending country: IOM study

With 7.40 million people living abroad, Bangladesh has ranked the 6th largest migrant sending country globally in 2020 while neighbouring India has the largest emigrant population in the world with nearly 18 million people abroad.

Bangladesh has also ranked 8th largest remittance receiving country in 2020 with the total amount of US$21.75 billion received in 2020, according to a report of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The IOM launched its flagship World Migration Report 2022 on Wednesday which reveals a dramatic increase in internal displacement due to disaster, conflict, and violence at a time when global mobility ground to a halt due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.