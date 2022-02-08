Bangladesh receives 6 million more Pfizer doses from US

Donation of vaccine enables Bangladesh to continue expanding immunisations in hard-to-reach areas and provide boosters to vulnerable citizens, it said, adding that the US government Covid-19 assistance to Bangladesh has exceeded $121 million.

"With this latest wave of donations, the United States continues to work closely with Bangladesh to vaccinate as many people as possible and accelerate efforts to provide people in hard-to-reach areas of the country with life-saving vaccines," said US chargé d’affaires Helen LaFave.