Bangladesh receives 6 million more Pfizer doses from US

Donation of vaccine enables Bangladesh to continue expanding immunisations in hard-to-reach areas and provide boosters to vulnerable citizens, it said, adding that the US government Covid-19 assistance to Bangladesh has exceeded $121 million.
"With this latest wave of donations, the United States continues to work closely with Bangladesh to vaccinate as many people as possible and accelerate efforts to provide people in hard-to-reach areas of the country with life-saving vaccines," said US chargé d’affaires Helen LaFave.
In addition to vaccine donations, the US continues to work closely with Bangladesh to support the national Covid-19 vaccination campaign and strengthen the response to the pandemic.
The US has provided training to over 7,000 healthcare providers on the proper management and administration of vaccines, along with support for cold-chain storage and transportation.
To date, the US has contributed over $121 million in Covid-related development and humanitarian assistance through USAID, the US department of defense, the US department of state, and the US centers for disease control and Prevention.
This assistance has saved lives and treated individuals infected with Covid-19, strengthened testing capacity and monitoring, enhanced case management and infection prevention and control practices, and improved supply chain and logistics management systems.