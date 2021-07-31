Bangladesh receives 781,320 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

The third consignment that will contain 616,780 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine is scheduled to arrive here on 3 August.
Foreign minister Momen received the first consignment of 245,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Japan on 24 July.
Bangladesh ambassador to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed saw off the second consignment of Japan-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine at the Narita Airport.
Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito said this is the manifestation of friendship and partnership.
During his recent telephone conversation with Japanese foreign minister Motegi Toshimitsu, minister Momen raised the vaccine issue and requested him to help Bangladesh with AstraZeneca vaccine supply.
He specifically mentioned the urgency of the AstraZeneca vaccine doses as a good number of people in Bangladesh did not get the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine due to a supply gap.
Japan says it will stand by Bangladesh in the fight against Covid-19.
The Japanese foreign minister announced that 15 countries in the region will be provided with 11 million doses in total under the COVAX facility.