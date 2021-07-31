Bangladesh receives 781,320 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and health minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday received the second consignment of AstraZeneca vaccine doses from Japan under the COVAX facility.

The second consignment contains 781,320 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

A cargo flight of Cathay Pacific that carried the vaccines from Japan landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 3:15 pm.

Senior secretary to the health services division Lokman Hossain Miah and ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Ito Naoki were also present there.