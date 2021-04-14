Bangladesh receives over $1b WB financing to fight Covid-19

“These financings will help Bangladesh provide vaccination to mass people and thus help the economy to turn around and remain resilient,” said Fatima Yasmin, secretary of the Economic Relations Division.

Mercy Tembon, World Bank country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan said, “The Covid-19 pandemic continues to be an enormous challenge around the world.”

She said so far, Bangladesh has tackled the challenges well through fiscal stimulus and social protection programs. “However economic recovery would depend on vaccination for those who need it most, and actions to increase efficiency and boost productivity,”

Mercy also said, “These projects will help vaccinate about one-third of the population, attract direct private investment in specialized economic zones and expand as well as upgrade the electronic government procurement system.”

The $500 million Private Investment and Digital Entrepreneurship (PRIDE) Project will promote and attract about $2 billion direct private investments and strengthen social and environmental standards in selected public and private economic zones and software technology parks.

It will develop the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar II in Mirsarai-Feni and establish Dhaka’s first digital entrepreneurship hub in the Janata Software Technology Park and turn it into a green building.