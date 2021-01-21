Bangladesh receives vaccines as gift from India

Earlier, a flight of Air India with the vaccines landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Alongside this gift, the government of Bangladesh has signed an agreement with Serum Institute and Beximco Pharma.

The government will not give the vaccine to anyone without online registration. The dry run of the vaccine will be conducted at four hospitals in the capital at the end of this month.

The health department is taking preparations to start vaccination in the first week of February.

In the beginning, the non-government organisations are not getting permission for vaccination.