Bangladesh records 10th straight day sans Covid death

Bangladesh reported no Covid-19 related deaths for the 10th straight day on Saturday.

The country recorded 17 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning, which took the total caseload to 19,52,691.

As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,127.

The daily positivity rate decreased to 0.58 per cent from Friday's 0.63 per cent. 2,938 samples were tested in the 24-hour period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Thursday, 30 new cases were reported with zero death.

Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.

The recovery rate rose to 97.07 per cent with the recovery of 258 more patients during the 24-hour period.

In March, the country reported 85 Covid-linked deaths and 8,000 new cases while 66,639 patients recovered from the disease, according to DGHS.

Among the 85 deaths during the period, 44 were unvaccinated patients, 11 were vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, 28 with the second dose and two with the third dose.

The country reported its first zero Covid-related death in a single day on 20 November last year, along with 178 infections, since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest daily positivity rate of 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.

Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.

