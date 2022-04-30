Bangladesh records 10th straight day sans Covid death

Bangladesh reported no Covid-19 related deaths for the 10th straight day on Saturday.

The country recorded 17 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning, which took the total caseload to 19,52,691.

As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,127.

The daily positivity rate decreased to 0.58 per cent from Friday's 0.63 per cent. 2,938 samples were tested in the 24-hour period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).