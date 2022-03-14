Bangladesh records one Covid death, 239 cases in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 1.75 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Monday stands at 14.28 per cent.
The health directorate Monday said a total of 1,922 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,862,808.
The only patient died of Covid-19 in 24 hours was male from Chattogram.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.