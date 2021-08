Amid the spike of Covid-19, the country has logged 204 new dengue cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning, reports UNB.

Of the new cases, 194 were reported in Dhaka while the rest from outside the capital, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the (DGHS), 997 dengue patients are currently receiving treatment at different hospitals across the country. Among them, 958 are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Dhaka.