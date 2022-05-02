Bangladesh reports 10 Covid cases in 24 hrs

During the period, no patient died of Covid-19. As of Monday, the death toll stands at 29,127, according to the press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 0.40 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Monday stands at 13.95 per cent.
The health directorate Monday said a total of 304 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 1,896,001.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March in 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.