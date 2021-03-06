Bangladesh reports 10 more Covid-19 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 549,724 as 540 more cases were reported, after testing 13,082 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time ten more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,451, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 4.13 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 822 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 501,966.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, seven were male and three female. Four of the deceased were over 60 years old.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded the first death on 18 March.