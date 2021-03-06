Bangladesh reports 10 more Covid-19 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 549,724 as 540 more cases were reported, after testing 13,082 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time ten more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,451, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 4.13 per cent.