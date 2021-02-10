Bangladesh reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths, 388 cases

Ten more patients died of coronavirus and 388 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Wednesday.
As many as 8,239 people have died of coronavirus while 539,153 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
Advertisement
A total of 14, 999 samples were tested. Of them, 388 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.
The total number of recoveries stands at 485,290.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.