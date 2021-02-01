Bangladesh reports 10 more virus deaths, 443 new cases in 24 hrs

Ten more patients died of coronavirus and 443 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Monday.
As many as 8,137 people have died of coronavirus while 535,582 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
A total of 12, 475 samples were tested. Of them, 443 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.
Some 472 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 480,216.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.