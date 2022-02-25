Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 11 Covid deaths, 1,406 cases in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Fearing the inoculation of the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine might stop after 26 February, hundreds of people rush to Bangladesh Institute of Health Management centre in Savar for their jab on 23 February 2022. File photo

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,941,057 on Friday as 1,406 more cases were reported, after testing 25,667 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, 11 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 29,016, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 5.48 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 14.55 per cent.

The health directorate Friday said a total of 6,936 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,793,082.

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, five were male and six female. Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, four in Chattogram, two each in Barishal and Sylhet, one each in Dhaka, Rajshahi and Khulna.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

