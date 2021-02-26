Bangladesh reports 11 deaths, 470 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 545,424 as 470 more cases were reported, after testing 15,032 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 11 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,395, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 3.13 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 13.57 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 743 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 495,498.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 90.85 per cent while the rate of death is 1.54 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, six were male and five female. Of the total deaths so far, 6,349 were male (75.63 per cent) and 2,046 female (24.37 per cent).
All of the 11 patients died in the last 24 hours breathed their last at different hospitals.
A total of 15,345 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Friday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 40,18,268.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.