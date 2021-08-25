Bangladesh reports 114 Covid deaths, 4,966 cases in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 14.76 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 16.88 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 7,808 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,389,571.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 94.02 per cent while the rate of death is 1.73 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 62 were male and 52 female. Of the total deaths so far, 16,708 were male (65.20 per cent) and 8,919 female (34.80 per cent).
Among the 114 patients who died in the last 24 hours, 92 breathed their last at different government hospitals, 15 in private hospitals and no one was brought dead to a hospital while seven patients died at home.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 34 were in Dhaka division, 29 in Chattogram, 13 each in Rajshahi and Khulna, four in Barishal, nine in Sylhet and six each in Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions.
Among the patients who died in Bangladesh so far, 11,233 were in Dhaka, 5,101 in Chattogram, 1,911 in Rajshahi, 3,360 in Khulna, 868 in Barisal, 1,092 in Sylhet, 1,281 in Rangpur, and 781 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 33,344 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Wednesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 8,754,654.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.