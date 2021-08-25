Bangladesh reports 114 Covid deaths, 4,966 cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 1,477,930 as 4,966 more cases were reported, after testing 33,640 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 114 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 25,627, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday.