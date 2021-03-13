Bangladesh reports 12 deaths, 1014 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 556,236 as 1,014 more cases were reported, after testing 16,206 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 12 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,527, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 6.26 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 13.09 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 1,138 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 510,310.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 91.74 per cent while the rate of death is 1.53 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, nine were male and three female. Of the total deaths so far, 6,451 were male (75.65 per cent) and 2,076 female (24.35 per cent).
All of the 12 patients died in the last 24 hours breathed their last at different hospitals.
A total of 16,079 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Saturday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 42,48,345.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.