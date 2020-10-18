Bangladesh reports 1,274 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Sunday rose to 388,569 as 1,274 new cases were reported, after testing 11,866 samples in the last 24 hours.
During that time, 14 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,660, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 10.74 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh stands at 17.96 per cent.
A total of 1,674 people have recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the number of total recovered cases to 303,972.
The overall rate of patients recovered as of today stands at 78.23 per cent while the rate of death is 1.46 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 12 were males and two females. Of the total deaths so far, 4,357 were males (76.98 per cent) and 1,303 females (23.02 per cent).
A total of 12,189 samples were collected in the last 24 hours.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.